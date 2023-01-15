Update 1.7

A new currency "rubles" was added to the game. Rubles fall from the corpses of enemies and you can exchange them at the merchant...
Also added new melodies to the levels and bug fixes in the conflict of enemies.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A new currency "rubles" was added to the game. Rubles fall from the corpses of enemies and you can exchange them at the merchant...
Also added new melodies to the levels and bug fixes in the conflict of enemies.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update