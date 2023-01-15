 Skip to content

VataZombie update for 15 January 2023

Update 1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10327277

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new currency "rubles" was added to the game. Rubles fall from the corpses of enemies and you can exchange them at the merchant...

Also added new melodies to the levels and bug fixes in the conflict of enemies.

