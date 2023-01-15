Update 1.8.8_EarlyAccess: FPV Racing Drone

-Change drone over to a FPV Racing Drone.

-3 flight modes for the drone: Auto Hover (Easy), Angle (Intermediate), Acro (Advanced).

-Angle and Acro mode use real world physics similar to other FPV racing drone simulators.

-Ability to change drone flight mode in option settings or while flying.

-Add HUD / OSD to the drone while in first person mode.

-Leftstick Click on Gamepad Controller now turns HUD off.

-Reduce volume during incoming radio transmissions.

-Reduce spring between glider wing cells for more dynamic collapse and wing folding during a stall.

-Multiplayer notifications are now hidden when HUD is off.

-Fix issue where you can still enable thermal visualization when the host has disabled wind and thermal visualization.

-Add Hinterrugg Lodge model at top of the mountain near Launch Point 1.

-Add splash particle effect for multiplayer speedwing (other gliders soon).