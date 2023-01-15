-Change drone over to a FPV Racing Drone.
-3 flight modes for the drone: Auto Hover (Easy), Angle (Intermediate), Acro (Advanced).
-Angle and Acro mode use real world physics similar to other FPV racing drone simulators.
-Ability to change drone flight mode in option settings or while flying.
-Add HUD / OSD to the drone while in first person mode.
-Leftstick Click on Gamepad Controller now turns HUD off.
-Reduce volume during incoming radio transmissions.
-Reduce spring between glider wing cells for more dynamic collapse and wing folding during a stall.
-Multiplayer notifications are now hidden when HUD is off.
-Fix issue where you can still enable thermal visualization when the host has disabled wind and thermal visualization.
-Add Hinterrugg Lodge model at top of the mountain near Launch Point 1.
-Add splash particle effect for multiplayer speedwing (other gliders soon).
Glider Sim update for 15 January 2023
Update 1.8.8_EarlyAccess: FPV Racing Drone
-Change drone over to a FPV Racing Drone.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update