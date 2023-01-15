 Skip to content

Dimension Quest Pinball update for 15 January 2023

Full-Game Hotfix

Full-Game Hotfix · Build 10327223

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Mikenze's ending dialogue being frozen
  • Charles no longer removes your current outfit when crushing you
  • Changed unlocking the outfit screen such that Paper and Robot Jadon are available immediately, rather than after beating a single chapter as them
  • Fixed a single-tile softlock in chapter 3

