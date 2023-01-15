Full-Game Hotfix

- Fixed Mikenze's ending dialogue being frozen
- Charles no longer removes your current outfit when crushing you
- Changed unlocking the outfit screen such that Paper and Robot Jadon are available immediately, rather than after beating a single chapter as them
- Fixed a single-tile softlock in chapter 3
Dimension Quest Pinball update for 15 January 2023
