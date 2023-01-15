Hotfix V0.5.1

Hello dear coffee enthusiasts,

as the nature of an early access game, we encountered many bugs on the release version of the game. We strive for a better gameplay and user experience. As a fast response for crucial bugs we are releasing a hotfix. We hope most of the bugs some players encounter will be fixed.

Patch Notes:

Controller issues fixed

Pause function added

Resolution can be changed now

Machine optimisations

Ui bugs fixed

You can empty grinder content to sink

The bug that causes power to cup after a bill payment solved

The bug that causes container gfx to disappear after game load solved

New customer names