Barista Simulator update for 15 January 2023

Hotfix V0.5.1

Build 10327213

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dear coffee enthusiasts,
as the nature of an early access game, we encountered many bugs on the release version of the game. We strive for a better gameplay and user experience. As a fast response for crucial bugs we are releasing a hotfix. We hope most of the bugs some players encounter will be fixed.

Patch Notes:

Controller issues fixed
Pause function added
Resolution can be changed now
Machine optimisations
Ui bugs fixed
You can empty grinder content to sink
The bug that causes power to cup after a bill payment solved
The bug that causes container gfx to disappear after game load solved
New customer names

