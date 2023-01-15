Hotfix V0.5.1

Hello dear coffee enthusiasts,
as the nature of an early access game, we encountered many bugs on the release version of the game. We strive for a better gameplay and user experience. As a fast response for crucial bugs we are releasing a hotfix. We hope most of the bugs some players encounter will be fixed.
Patch Notes:
Controller issues fixed
Pause function added
Resolution can be changed now
Machine optimisations
Ui bugs fixed
You can empty grinder content to sink
The bug that causes power to cup after a bill payment solved
The bug that causes container gfx to disappear after game load solved
New customer names
