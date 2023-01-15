3D Joys 0.2.4 (Vibration nerfed)

Version 0.2.4
-
Known Bug The player would get a right answer wrong because the vibration of the Motion Controllers would move you in and out of the answer's collision box resulting in picking that answer twice by accident. (Only happens when you are at the border of the collision box)
-
To Mitigate this right answer is wrong bug I turned down the Vibration intensity to 50% instead of 100% and I also shorten its duration to 1 second instead 5 seconds
-
Vibration's intensity can still be changed in the options but its not advised
Changed files in this update