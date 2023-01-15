0.9.6.6 - Beta Branch Update

This update adds more options to building your office with new furniture and wall colors. Wall and floor materials are also adjusted to be little better looking
Trash Can - Good place for bad ideas. Bonus to chemistry
Snack Machine - All unhealthy snacks available. Break spot and work speed bonus
Plant 2 - Just like plant 1
Microwave Oven - Place to heat up food. Break spot and work speed boost
Pile Of Comics - You can pretend you are studying when reading these. Development bonus
Cabinet Counter - Counter with cabinets. Decoration bonus
Fax Machine - High tech machine to make work easier. Work speed bonus
Fancy Arm Chair - Nice looking chair. Decoration bonus and break spot
Fancy Bookshelf - Nice looking bookshelf. Decoration and development bonus
Changes
- New wall materials
- New Furniture
Fixes
- Small info window UI was not displaying sales correctly
- Break need was not saved and loaded correctly
Changed depots in beta branch