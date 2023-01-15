 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 15 January 2023

0.9.6.6 - Beta Branch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10327003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This update adds more options to building your office with new furniture and wall colors. Wall and floor materials are also adjusted to be little better looking


Trash Can - Good place for bad ideas. Bonus to chemistry


Snack Machine - All unhealthy snacks available. Break spot and work speed bonus


Plant 2 - Just like plant 1


Microwave Oven - Place to heat up food. Break spot and work speed boost


Pile Of Comics - You can pretend you are studying when reading these. Development bonus


Cabinet Counter - Counter with cabinets. Decoration bonus


Fax Machine - High tech machine to make work easier. Work speed bonus


Fancy Arm Chair - Nice looking chair. Decoration bonus and break spot


Fancy Bookshelf - Nice looking bookshelf. Decoration and development bonus

Changes

  • New wall materials
  • New Furniture

Fixes

  • Small info window UI was not displaying sales correctly
  • Break need was not saved and loaded correctly

