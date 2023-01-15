0.9.6.6 - Beta Branch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10327003 · Last edited 15 January 2023 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds more options to building your office with new furniture and wall colors. Wall and floor materials are also adjusted to be little better looking



Trash Can - Good place for bad ideas. Bonus to chemistry



Snack Machine - All unhealthy snacks available. Break spot and work speed bonus



Plant 2 - Just like plant 1



Microwave Oven - Place to heat up food. Break spot and work speed boost



Pile Of Comics - You can pretend you are studying when reading these. Development bonus



Cabinet Counter - Counter with cabinets. Decoration bonus



Fax Machine - High tech machine to make work easier. Work speed bonus



Fancy Arm Chair - Nice looking chair. Decoration bonus and break spot



Fancy Bookshelf - Nice looking bookshelf. Decoration and development bonus

Changes

New wall materials

New Furniture

Fixes