Attack Zone update for 15 January 2023

Attack Zone Update V0.0.1.2

Build 10326953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:

  • Perk costs have been adjusted
  • Perks have been slightly changed
  • General update
  • Level 4 lights have been added
  • Added player statistics

In the player statistics you can now see your total Kills EP Perk Points and deaths

