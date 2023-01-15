 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Treason Playtest update for 15 January 2023

Treason Playtest update

Share · View all patches · Build 10326936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed inconsistent bomb glow for traitors;
  • Updated round end screen;
  • Fixed a bug with clue spawn sound not being played when clues get respawned 2 or more times;
  • Updated weapon parameters;
  • New bomb model;
  • New player animations for finger gun (in 3rd person);
  • Separate round start sound for forced annihilation (when there is not enough players to start a proper round);
  • Updated team selection menu (Play or Spectate);
  • Updated some sounds;
  • Updated t_simple, t_temple, t_voorgoud;

Changed files in this update

Treason Playtest Depot Depot 1875451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link