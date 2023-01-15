Treason Playtest update

- Fixed inconsistent bomb glow for traitors;
- Updated round end screen;
- Fixed a bug with clue spawn sound not being played when clues get respawned 2 or more times;
- Updated weapon parameters;
- New bomb model;
- New player animations for finger gun (in 3rd person);
- Separate round start sound for forced annihilation (when there is not enough players to start a proper round);
- Updated team selection menu (Play or Spectate);
- Updated some sounds;
- Updated t_simple, t_temple, t_voorgoud;
