January 2023 Update

Happy New Year, everyone!

It is time for our first game update in 2023. This update focuses on improved weapon mechanics and adds workshop support to the game.

Weapon improvements

Muzzle flashes and empty shells

This update restores the missing muzzle flash effects from the base game for all weapons. Additionally, pistol, SMG and shotgun will also visibly eject empty shells.



Pistol slide and SMG charging handle

In previous versions the pistol slide merely required a simple trigger press to operate. Now you can/must grab the slide and pull it back yourself to chamber a new round. Similarly, the SMG now has a charging handle at the back of the weapon that you must pull to chamber a new round. A visual hint on the weapon will guide you if you have trouble finding it.



New revolver reload

The revolver reload mechanics have been completely reworked. To reload the revolver, first press the eject button to open the drum. Then tilt the revolver back to make the remaining shells fall out. Grab new ammo and insert it into the drum. Finally, either flick the revolver or push against the drum to close it and complete the reload.



Two-handed grip for pistol and revolver

You can now grab both the pistol and the revolver with your off-hand for a reduction in recoil.



Note: you can also grab the secondary handle on the gravity gun, however, this is purely decorative and has no functionality. In particular, the weapon is still fully controlled by your primary hand.

Workshop support

This update adds workshop support to the game, meaning that you can subscribe to graphics mods and custom maps uploaded by other people and share your own mods through the Steam workshop system.

In the game, you will now find a new option in the main menu called "Workshop". Here you can see the workshop items that are currently installed, and you can browse all available maps and load into them.

For a guide on how to upload your own custom workshop items, please check our website.

Miscellaneous