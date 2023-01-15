SUFFER 2 v1.1.0 Patch Notes
- New achievements!
- Balancing enemy stats
- Fixed bug preventing 'Anarchy' achievement from unlocking
- Fixed soft lock bug in 'Exodus'
- Fixed some occlusion culling issues in 'The Dungeon'
- Performance / Stability enhancements
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
SUFFER 2 v1.1.0 Patch Notes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update