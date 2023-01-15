 Skip to content

SUFFER 2 update for 15 January 2023

SUFFER 2 v1.1.0 Patch Notes

  • New achievements!
  • Balancing enemy stats
  • Fixed bug preventing 'Anarchy' achievement from unlocking
  • Fixed soft lock bug in 'Exodus'
  • Fixed some occlusion culling issues in 'The Dungeon'
  • Performance / Stability enhancements

