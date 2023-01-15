Fixed a portal in 8B of Rainbow tactical mythology.
Fixed a problem where "Move after defeating enemy(Click)" was still running even if it was turned off.(Probably)
Tactical Nexus update for 15 January 2023
Minor bug fixes
