Wardudes Update 1.27

Hello everyone!

Thank you for patiently waiting for new updates! Things are quietly evolving!

This update is a transitional one,

the only differences you'll see are the new game creation UI and a slightly different game camera behaviour (and probably some new bugs here and there, please tell us on Discord if you find any)

Despite the small difference on the outside, the inside has been completely reworked!

The new code is much more flexible than the old one, and is VERY close to be ready for the online mode!

Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!