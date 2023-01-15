 Skip to content

VOYAGER update for 15 January 2023

VOYAGER ◯∘ - Feedback being implemented

Share · View all patches · Build 10326818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Friends,

We have listened to the community feedback, and are implementing changes!

A lot of people noticed that there was little audio feedback in the last version of the game, and this would not do! We have added a few little details and improvements to help have the quality of the game be uniform across all aspects of the experience.

Thank you to all the people who provided feedback, your opinion is invaluable to us ◯∘

Beware big things are coming down the pipe! Stay tuned for future updates!

With kindest regards,

Voyager, over and out...

