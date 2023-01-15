VOYAGER ◯∘ - Feedback being implemented

Dear Friends,

We have listened to the community feedback, and are implementing changes!

A lot of people noticed that there was little audio feedback in the last version of the game, and this would not do! We have added a few little details and improvements to help have the quality of the game be uniform across all aspects of the experience.

Thank you to all the people who provided feedback, your opinion is invaluable to us ◯∘

Beware big things are coming down the pipe! Stay tuned for future updates!

With kindest regards,

Voyager, over and out...