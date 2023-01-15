Added grass.
Updated trees and bushes.
Adjusted vehicle gearbox.
Added character torch.
Adjusted "grab object" function. Now can rotate object with mouse wheel.
Adjusted truck brakes.
*Added in game discord link for bug report.
Distributor Simulator update for 15 January 2023
Update v0.2.8
