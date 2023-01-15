 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Distributor Simulator update for 15 January 2023

Update v0.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10326798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added grass.
Updated trees and bushes.
Adjusted vehicle gearbox.
Added character torch.
Adjusted "grab object" function. Now can rotate object with mouse wheel.
Adjusted truck brakes.
*Added in game discord link for bug report.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2201131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link