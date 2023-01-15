 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Escape: Together update for 15 January 2023

patch notes [1.5]

Share · View all patches · Build 10326786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

[ ! ] Fixed some colliders that caused troubles
[ ! ] Fixed visual effects
[ ! ] Opening locker could cause a crash, fixed

[ ~ ] Minor networking fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2242761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link