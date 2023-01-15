patch notes [1.5]

[ ! ] Fixed some colliders that caused troubles
[ ! ] Fixed visual effects
[ ! ] Opening locker could cause a crash, fixed
[ ~ ] Minor networking fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
[ ! ] Fixed some colliders that caused troubles
[ ! ] Fixed visual effects
[ ! ] Opening locker could cause a crash, fixed
[ ~ ] Minor networking fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update