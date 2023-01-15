 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Smoking Snakes update for 15 January 2023

Update 0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10326783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this new update, the graphics qualities have been optimized for better performance on different hardware.

In addition, several adjustments to the interface and change of the game's icon.

Changed files in this update

Smoking Snakes Windows Depot 969451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link