Update 0.1.4

In this new update, the graphics qualities have been optimized for better performance on different hardware.
In addition, several adjustments to the interface and change of the game's icon.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
In this new update, the graphics qualities have been optimized for better performance on different hardware.
In addition, several adjustments to the interface and change of the game's icon.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update