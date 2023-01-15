 Skip to content

The Cruise update for 15 January 2023

Hotfix

Build 10326749

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed leveled enemies not spawning with full health
  • Buffed Sparrow's attack patterns
  • Buffed Crystallic Queen's attack patterns
  • Added Discord Rich Presence support

