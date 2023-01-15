- Fixed leveled enemies not spawning with full health
- Buffed Sparrow's attack patterns
- Buffed Crystallic Queen's attack patterns
- Added Discord Rich Presence support
The Cruise update for 15 January 2023
Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
The Cruise Content Depot 1762121
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update