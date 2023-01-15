Game Update | 2.3.23.01:151

Changelog: 2.3.23.01:151

Added

Added: Information panel about fish weight range when choosing hooks and lures;

Added: Option to turn the prompt about hook size on/off (see "Other" section in settings);

Added: The prompt about hook size notifying about the correctly chosen hook (appears after 20 seconds of fishing with float);

Added: Subtle pop-up animation of experience bar when releasing fish;

Changed

Changed: The prompt about hook size. It now appear after 10 seconds if the hook/lure size doesn't suit the area;

Changed: Taupo Lake - chinook salmon texture;

Fixed

Fixed: Kariba Dam - Vundu Catfish being replaced by cutthroat trout;

Fixed: Taupo Lake - fish biting hooks and lures that were too small/big for their weight;

We added a few additional options that should help you play and catch the fish with proper fish sizes. One of them is to show the fish weight range based on hook size. To see the fish weight range - you need to own the lure/hook.

Additionally, we fixed and changed a bit notification system about hook size. Now you can see some additional messages for ex. "Wait a little longer, your hook size is proper!" for float fishing.

You can turn such messages in the Game Settings:



Few words from us

We are preparing the big update for UFS which will update the game engine to the newest Unity 2021 LTS. Things go smoothly but many things are outdated and need to be replaced with new things like water assets.

We are also investigating issues with some VR sets on Taupo Lake. Additionally, we should soon add additional long-requested leader length under the keyboard button, so you can change it without opening your inventory.

2023 just started and we have heads full of ideas. Bow fishing? Spearfishing? Aquariums? The list of ideas and community requests is really looooooooooooooong!

Regards,

Pancake Games & 3T Labs