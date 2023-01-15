Patch notes for v0.71

Long time no see! Was offline moving to a new home. Today we got:

-LCD Addon was now upgraded - with bugs.

-Added option to return to main menu, entitled "Reboot"

-Added "Delete save" option on Load Game Screen

-Fixed a certain interaction that was missing on Waifu Pcs (and added a new behavior to it)

-Odd pieces of meat may be a little more useful.

-Added an odd weapon on the Secret Weapons Pool and I hope no one find it, it's not worth it, w.i.p and useless and no one should try it.

-Changed Treasure Hunter Armor. Now it has wings, grants doublejump, and does not give any other bonus anymore. The current Devil underarmor will be set as legacy thing or changed later.

-Smol things here and there.

That's for now. Please shout us here on Steam or on our Discord:

https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Cheers,