V8 Beta 10 now available

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes

Documentation updated.

Fix: Program did not start when VSCode update installer was active. If VSCode was running and detected a pending update then PM did not correctly start. Nothing happened and the application process got stuck.

Fix: When moving canvas with the canvas mover tool outside the limits then canvas started to flicker.

Fix: Quick selection tool (holding E-key) did not work correctly.

Fix: when selecting a single tile while having a duplicate of it in the tile set then the wrong tile index was placed to the tile map.

Fix: Middle mouse button usage while drawing led to not undoable changes.

Fix: Selection tools (rectangle, elliptic) did not properly reset after usage.

Fix: When using free form brush grab tool and exceeding canvas then the brush that was grabbed had a wrong size and repeating pixels where the selection exceeded canvas area.

Fix: Resize project, undo, draw, undo left artifacts on the canvas.

Fix: When transforming layer data that has no transparent color then the transformed object showed invalid colors at parts that are outside the transformed portion.

Fix: Loading alpha transparent files (BMP, PNG) having an additional color palette file shifted colors. When using alpha transparency and saving contents as BMP/PNG files with alpha then also the color palette is stored to be reloaded and used when the image is loaded. When loading such an image file an extra white slot has been added at position 0 shifting all other colors of the palette.

Fix: Invalid layer label positioning when using display with scaling > 100%.

Fix: Icon scaling with High DPI caused black artifacts.

Fix: Resizing a project using resampling removed transparency.

Fix: Pasting data multiply on canvas did not work when frame was switched after first paste.

Fix: Alt started AnimPainting with paint tool even if AnimPaint option was disabled in the settings.

Fix: Clearing frame not working when floating selection active.

Fix: When turning an ordinary project into a tile map project then snap grid settings are set to the tile size but not updated in the settings window.

Fix: When turning a project into a tile map project then existing visual grid settings matching the target tile size has been overwritten by the tile default grid attributes (including color). Now an existing grid entry is reused if it exists (size, color etc. must match) and a new grid entry is added otherwise.

Fix: When using a color palette index as layer background with different color palettes per layer, the first layer's color was used instead of the active one.

Fix: Invalid positioning when drawing starts for different line tools. Position was sometimes offset by one pixel vertically.

Fix: Corrupted colors when loading files using different color palettes per frame.

Fix: canvas window transparency did not re-enable when closing a project and opening a new one. It kept being disabled.

Added option "Layers" to fill tool to make the fill stop if pixels on any visible layer don't match.

Automatic scrolling on the canvas can now be turned of in the canvas window settings.

When creating a new project from copied layers then opacity, layer name and blend mode are now copied as well.

Disabled auto scroll when semi transparent canvas is enabled.

Tile selection tool now also works with snap grid when tile mapping is not enabled

Improved inverted overlay pixel line contrast.

Showing in-tile coordinates additionally in tile modification mode.

Removed unused shortcuts re-working paint modes in menu mode.

Foreground/Background color now called First/Second color.