The Legend of Chibi Ninja update for 15 January 2023

Some QoL changes!

15 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small Quality of Life changes have been made to improve the experience:

  • Global sound volume has been reduced by 50%.
  • Puzzle 3 of Chapter 4 has been reworked.
  • Puzzle 3 of Chapter 5 has been reworked.
  • A small visual bug has been fixed in Chapter 1-9.
  • Boss HP bar is now easier to spot.

We improve this game constantly to improve the experience of all the recent new players but also the ones that have not been able to beat the game yet! There's a lot more changes coming! Thanks for playing The Legend of Chibi Ninja!

