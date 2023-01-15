2023-01-16 Small patches

-Two new wandering souls can be rescued. Level 5-2 and level 6-1.

-Background art is slightly upgraded in 5-4.

-Fixed a bug where Cadilosh's drones not starting the landing animation upon death.

-Spiky arena enemy formation in 2-2 Reaper difficulty is slightly changed.

-Tornado of Scraps' spinning shards are smaller now so that you can see the player's movement better.

-Fungalomp will have a slightly more delayed ground-burst attack.

-King propeller's hitboxes were adjusted.

-Coil demons will have Reaper difficulty variants.

-New patterns were added for Reaper variant guardian demons. (also some attack ranges were adjusted)

-These enemies below will have a longer stun time when they get caught by the sticky tangle.

Sentry golem

Defender golem

Slashplucker

Fungalomp

Bloatbog

Coil demon