2023-01-16 Small patches

-Two new wandering souls can be rescued. Level 5-2 and level 6-1.
-Background art is slightly upgraded in 5-4.
-Fixed a bug where Cadilosh's drones not starting the landing animation upon death.
-Spiky arena enemy formation in 2-2 Reaper difficulty is slightly changed.
-Tornado of Scraps' spinning shards are smaller now so that you can see the player's movement better.
-Fungalomp will have a slightly more delayed ground-burst attack.
-King propeller's hitboxes were adjusted.
-Coil demons will have Reaper difficulty variants.
-New patterns were added for Reaper variant guardian demons. (also some attack ranges were adjusted)
-These enemies below will have a longer stun time when they get caught by the sticky tangle.
- Sentry golem
- Defender golem
- Slashplucker
- Fungalomp
- Bloatbog
- Coil demon
