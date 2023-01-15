 Skip to content

Magenta Horizon Playtest update for 15 January 2023

2023-01-16 Small patches

Build 10326636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Two new wandering souls can be rescued. Level 5-2 and level 6-1.
-Background art is slightly upgraded in 5-4.
-Fixed a bug where Cadilosh's drones not starting the landing animation upon death.
-Spiky arena enemy formation in 2-2 Reaper difficulty is slightly changed.
-Tornado of Scraps' spinning shards are smaller now so that you can see the player's movement better.
-Fungalomp will have a slightly more delayed ground-burst attack.
-King propeller's hitboxes were adjusted.
-Coil demons will have Reaper difficulty variants.
-New patterns were added for Reaper variant guardian demons. (also some attack ranges were adjusted)
-These enemies below will have a longer stun time when they get caught by the sticky tangle.

  • Sentry golem
  • Defender golem
  • Slashplucker
  • Fungalomp
  • Bloatbog
  • Coil demon

