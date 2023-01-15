- Add more servers;
- Add the limit of playable times;
- Update the report system;
- Add the free kick in 3V3 maps;
- The game end after the ball lands;
- Some minor improvements of details and bug fixes;
Gorilla Soccer update for 15 January 2023
V4.5.0 Update Logs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
