Gorilla Soccer update for 15 January 2023

V4.5.0 Update Logs

Share · View all patches · Build 10326635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add more servers;
  2. Add the limit of playable times;
  3. Update the report system;
  4. Add the free kick in 3V3 maps;
  5. The game end after the ball lands;
  6. Some minor improvements of details and bug fixes;

