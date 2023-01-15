Sunday Skirmish - 15th January

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Continuing our Sunday Skirmish events with new map changes, bug fixes and quality of life changes.

What's new?

Bug fixes and map adjustments

This event

This event is a continuation of our "Sunday Skirmish" series at the same time every fortnight. As always we are keen to get your feedback either in the comments here on Steam or on our [discord community](https://discord.g g/vanguardww2).

You can also optionally sign-up at [discord.gg/vanguardww2](https://discord.g g/vanguardww2) in the #events channel where you can also sign up for notifications of future events and get a 30 minute reminder before the event starts.

Note: This event will run on Sunday 15th January from 7:00PM UTC to 8:30PM UTC. The event time on the Steam page should be displayed in your local time

How to I do Join?

This event will be on the latest pre-release beta of the upcoming "REINFORCED" Update on the '0.6-beta' branch.

You can change branch by right-clicking the game in your library, selecting properties, opening the betas tab and selecting 0.6-beta from the dropdown menu.