- CHAPTER #17 - TOWARDS THE TEMPLE

Changelog 0.8.2:
IMPROVEMENTS
- The system for acquiring spells via scrolls, rings or rune stones has been improved. Now when assigning a random spell to the player, more game parameters are taken into account to grant a more suitable spell to the player depending on their class and characteristics.
- Revised the spells that can be obtained for handing in magic scrolls in the Scholars' Guild.
- Some adventure descriptions have been improved.
- Some texts have been improved.
ADDED
- New description of a future adventure.
- New item: Eloquence Stone.
CHANGES
- Characters with Wisdom above 13 who give Dark Fungus to witches or alchemists will receive the DRAIN LIFE spell instead of WIZARD KNOWLEDGE.
- An image of the Caebrend's fields has been modified ('Song of Kings & Wars' story).
BUGSFIXES
-
Fixed a bug that did not detect the Net item when the player tried to fish in the options that could use net or spear.
-
Fixed a bug that granted 1 goodness point to the player when using the Sleep or Lightning spell on the Troll that was holding the dwarf in the forest, even if the player did not have those spells ('The Ring of King Agmar' story).
-
Added a small text that was missing when leaving the archery tournament in Caebrend ('Song of Kings & Wars' story).
-
A message was missing showing the die result when the player tried to light a makeshift torch at the beginning of the adventure 'The Funeral March'. (Fixed)
-
Fixed some typos.
-
THANK YOU FOR READING -
Changed files in this update