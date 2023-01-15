- CHAPTER #17 - TOWARDS THE TEMPLE

Changelog 0.8.2:

IMPROVEMENTS

ADDED

CHANGES

BUGSFIXES

Fixed a bug that did not detect the Net item when the player tried to fish in the options that could use net or spear.

Fixed a bug that granted 1 goodness point to the player when using the Sleep or Lightning spell on the Troll that was holding the dwarf in the forest, even if the player did not have those spells ('The Ring of King Agmar' story).

Added a small text that was missing when leaving the archery tournament in Caebrend ('Song of Kings & Wars' story).

A message was missing showing the die result when the player tried to light a makeshift torch at the beginning of the adventure 'The Funeral March'. (Fixed)

Fixed some typos.