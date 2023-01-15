 Skip to content

MuseSwipr update for 15 January 2023

Fixed bug where notes would sometimes spawn too early

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Notes should no longer spawn too early when playing a beatmap
  • Deleting a beatmap now automatically unsubscribes to it as well if it's a Steam Workshop beatmap
  • If you're in edit mode in song select, you can enter play mode by right-clicking the beatmap and pressing 'Play beatmap'

