Build 15 is here! Changes:

Fix for a bug with canceling tile selections

Added a new "Game over" screen

The middle mouse button now cancels your entire selection

Other small cosmetic fixes

As always, to make sure you have the latest version, check that the main screen says "Build 15" in the lower right corner.