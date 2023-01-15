New Map - Update v0.2.47

Fix :
Fix book visibility bug for guests.
Changes :
The incense can make the warp appear if it is in range. The action distance varies with the map size: 5, 10 and 15m.
The range of the incense on the entity changes with the size of the map: 8, 12 and 16m maximum
Decrease of the duration of the distortion: 30 seconds.
New features:
Add a new map.
Added interaction objects on several maps.
The book will be able to collect more clues about the entity.
Addition of 3 pictures
Changed files in this update