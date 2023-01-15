0115新年版本更新 update

[Large change category]

Increase attribute upper limit

Basic attribute increased from 9999 to 19999

Maximum HP increased from 99999 to 199999

The maximum damage limit has been increased from 333333 to 399999. Now it is difficult to hit the maximum damage limit without critical hit because the enemy's HP is not very supportive

[Note: There is no additional reward for the nightmare difficulty of this activity. Players can choose the difficulty to play according to their own conditions]

[From the beginning of three weeks] The activities in the space leisure area attract new activities New Year's greetings [Phantom Tower] activities

20 floors in total

The tenth layer is the ghost of Erlang Sage Zhenjun, which reduces its HP recovery version, and can reward the Divine Meteor+1

The 20th floor is Nian Beast. As the ultimate boss in the new year, there is a lot of rewards after winning

[The above activities can also be triggered by your four-week, five-week, and limitless weeks. It will not affect you. It will be easier to play later than the three-week goal]

Among the rewards for the New Year's Day celebration, there will be a gift box for the New Year's Day celebration, which can be opened or broken down to obtain 50 legendary soul crystals to slightly compensate for the lack of player's legendary crystals

Defeat the Nian Beast Club and get the blue-dragon heart making drawing. Players can create the blue-dragon heart by themselves instead of the only one

Nian Beast can only be defeated once no matter how many weeks

[If you can't beat it, suggest using props]

Note: This activity will be closed after killing Nian Beast, and only the first ten floors will be opened for multi-week

[Three Weeks Start] The space leisure area activities lead to new activities [Eliminating epidemic diseases] Three Weeks are not easy to fight, and there is no special weakening this time,

Some of them are strong

The player will go to the unknown place to remove the unknown shadow and the plague messenger. After a total of five layers, the player will enter the last place of the unknown place

After defeating the dead mourner, you can get a new pet MuMu to join the team

The activity will be opened every week, and each reward is a pet

If you think it is too difficult to fight, you can ask Meow to help you~