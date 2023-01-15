A small hotifx and update on the stalled development, recently

In the previous post, I've promised to focus on a couple of game issues and start working on the next content updates for the game. The updates were supposed to start coming out before the end of (last) year, and clearly - that didn't happen.

I'm sorry about this delay. Because of a bunch of health issues, I've been unable to work on the game at all for the past couple of weeks, so no real progress has really been made recently.

The good news is, it seems that I'm now back to normal and was able to resume the development. I know this shouldn't be an excuse, but this game is a solo development project - when I'm down, the development plans always suffer.

For now, I've made two fixes that a lot of players complained about, and made them public in the default branch:

0.9 HOTFIX 2:

FIX: it was previously no longer possible to manually control any cars (the input was being registered wrong)

FIX: previously it seemed like the process of building of the water wells could never finish - this was actually just an issue of a misleading icon, but it's now fixed either way

The more substantial updates should start becoming public again in the coming week, starting with another hotfix addressing issues some of you had with garrisonning the buildings.