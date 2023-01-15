Updated to version 0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10326496 · Last edited 15 January 2023 – 15:13:05 UTC by Wendy



Version 0.2: (2023.1.15)

Repair:

● Fixed a bug where the display of wood information in the inner repository could be distorted.

● Fixed a bug where Force army morale was always 30 and Territory morale was always 5.

● Fixed a bug where only industry taxes would be adjusted and poll taxes would return to zero when confirmed.

● And some other detail bugs.

Optimization:

● Optimize and improve the execution of the task bar UI, increase the function of concise display.

● Optimize the war process, getting stuck in a long war will reduce morale on both sides.

The Ministry of Military Affairs says that it judges the morale of forces based on the morale of its own country.

The Zichen Children Table function is divided into "view the prince" and "view the princess".

● Optimize the source of troops algorithm, to avoid the late 10 percent full battalion rate of millions of soldiers.

● Unimplemented character skills will no longer be displayed.

● And some other details.

Add:

● Add the "Official Details" module, which allows you to view official details separately.

● Add a Curriculum Vitae module to record officials' political experience.

● The extension of the British temple open minister function, in this plan when the emperor ability to have a temporary bonus.

● Open construction [Chongwen Museum], to achieve the prince part of the cultivation function.

(Note: Princess-related features are not available.)

● Perfect the link of "giving banquet minister", increase the function of "small talk" and "on policy".

● Open official positions [Taifu] and [Champion General], can be unlocked at the Prime minister's office.

● Add the setting of [S/L withdrawal mechanism] in the initial setting.

● The palace of the Ministry of Works in the construction of open [reconstruction] function.

● Open Minister skills: 【 Lien 】.

● Added 10 pieces of Imperial Concubine vertical painting.

● Add ten ministers.