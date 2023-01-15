 Skip to content

Confabulation update for 15 January 2023

Patch 1.0.5

Patch 1.0.5 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fullscreen button fixed.
  • Resolution settings fixed and should no longer reset.
  • Visual effect from looking at monsters should no longer persist.

Other:

  • Added additional loading screen tip.

