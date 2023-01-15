Patch 1.0.5

Bug Fixes:
- Fullscreen button fixed.
- Resolution settings fixed and should no longer reset.
- Visual effect from looking at monsters should no longer persist.
Other:
- Added additional loading screen tip.
