REDDOOR update for 15 January 2023

v5.06 CODENAME REDFALL

Share · View all patches · Build 10326356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW MAP
  • CODENAME REDFALL
  • Small map
NEW
  • Updated main menu music
  • New reddoor art

We would love to hear your thoughts or feedback on how we can improve your game experience

  • JKFY TEAM

