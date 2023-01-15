 Skip to content

Anvil Life update for 15 January 2023

Indicators and Upgrades

Build 10326346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Item upgrade rates were changed and categorized according to the item.
-Item Info indicator was Changed.
-Item indicator mouse position scaling was rebuilt.

