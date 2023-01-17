Pixark 1.175 Lunar New Year Patch Notes

Steam 1.175 Lunar New Year Patch Notes

New Boss：

Great Nian Beast

The Great Nian Beast is a special kind of Nian beast that only appears during the Chinese New Year. It is much larger and stronger than the ordinary Nian beasts, and has the ability to weaken opponents with fear, ignite, slow and exhaust. It will also buff itself with "Inferno"and "Eternal Night" upon taking damage. However, such a powerful creature is only afraid of the traditional Chinese dragon lantern. Explorers can negate most of the debuff by carrying the dragon lantern to challenge it, and you will also deal increased damage and receive decreased damage.

Skills：

1、Swipe： Regular attack

2、Heavy Slam: Slams the ground with its paws, knocking back enemies.

3、Soul of the Nian Beast: Releases Soul of the NIan Beast to attack the enemies in front, dealing “fear” debuff along the way. (Immune to Dragon Lantern and players carrying dragon lantern)

4、Dance of Blessing: A special kind of dance among the Nian Beasts, which will buff itself with “Force of the Nian,” increasing its damage while taking less damage. It will reflect a portion of the melee damage taken to the attacker. Dragon Tail Lantern can eliminate this buff.

5、Flamethrower: Deals damage and applies an ignite DOT. The ignite DOT can spread among enemies during the “Force of the Nian” buff. (Immune to Dragon Tail Lantern and players carrying dragon tail lantern)

6、Outrage: Slams enemy multiple times and roars at the very end. Each slam deals damage, and slows enemy if it has the “Force of the Nian” buff. The roar decreases enemy attack damage, and decreases enemy defense if it has the “Force of the Nian” buff. (Immune to Dragon Lantern and players carrying dragon lantern)

Boss will buff itself with “Inferno” during the second phase, which will increase its damage.

Boss will buff itself with “Eternal Night” during the third phase, which will increase its damage while taking less damage.



It is not easy to challenge the Great Nian Beast, but it is afraid of Dragon Lanterns. Brave Explorers can take on the challenge by performing the traditional Chinese "Dragon Lantern Dance."

Players can obtain Dragon Lantern Head/Body/Tail by defeating Nian Beasts at Novice Grassland, Grassland, Dawn Island and Woodland.

Players can initiate the Challenge at the Dragon Lantern Stand.



Rules:

Players will need to raise different types of Dragon Lanterns in a “Head-Body-Tail” order to initiate the Challenge.

Only the player holding the Dragon Head Lantern can initiate the challenge.

The first and the final position have to be “Head” and “Tail” respectively. However, there can be up to 5 players holding “Body” in between.

Challenge Requirements:

At least lvl90 to initiate the challenge.

Challenge can be done once per day.

1 player holding “Head only” will allow a total of 3 players and 7 creatures into the challenge.

3 players holding “Head-Body-Tail” will allow a total of 5 players and 8 creatures into the challenge.

5 players holding “Head-Body-Body-Body-Tail” will allow a total of 8 players and 13 creatures into the challenge.

7 players holding “Head-Body-Body-Body-Body-Body-Tail” will allow a total of 12 players and 19 creatures into the challenge.

Loots:

Lantern Dragon (Single Seat) at 100% chance, and another one at a small chance.

Red Tassel Gold Lance at a small chance

50-100 Red Packets

Chainmail avatar pieces at a small chance.

Daeodon Food Recipe (can increase the effectiveness of the healing ability, and lower food consumption, doesn't work in boss arena)

New Items:

New Avatars

Nian Beast Avatar

Can be exchanged for at New Year Goblin Trading Center with red packets.

Head：300 Red Packets

Top：200 Red Packets

Bottom：150 Red Packets

Gloves：150 Red Packets

Shoes：150 Red Packets



Old Items ARE BACK!

New Year Goblin Trading Center

Can be obtained from defeating goblins wearing God of Wealth hat or at event supply drops



New Year Avatar Set - Chainmail

Can be exchanged for at New Year Goblin Trading Center with red packets.

Hat: 300 Red Packets

Top: 200 Red Packets

Bottom:150 Red Packets

Gloves: 150 Red Packets

Shoes: 150 Red Packets



Red Tassel Lance

Copper quality

Can be exchanged at New Year Goblin Trading Center with 200 red packets

Red Tassel Gold Lance

Iron quality

Can be obtained from defeating the Great Nian Beast at a low chance.



Dragon Lantern Stand:

Can be used to start the Great Nian Beast Challenge with:

Dragon Head Lantern

Dragon Body Lantern

Dragon Tail Lantern

Can be exchanged for at New Year Goblin Trading Center with 300 Red Packets..



Dragon Head/Body/Tail Lantern

Defeating Nian Beast will drop Dragon Lantern parts (Head/Body/Tail) at 20% chance.

Dragon Head Lantern: Players can raise the Dragon Head Lantern to deal damage to the Great Nian Beast. (Expires in 6 hours)

Dragon Body Lantern: Players can raise the Dragon Body Lantern to shield themselves. (Expires in 3 hours)

Dragon Tail Lantern: Players can raise the Dragon Tail lantern to remove all buffs on Great Nian Beast. (Expires in 3 hours)





Mount: Lantern Dragon

In China, lanterns are indispensable objects for festivals, and the flying Kong Ming lanterns are a symbol of people's aspiration for a better life. Now for the first time in Pixark, players can build their Lantern Dragon with lanterns and enjoy a ride with friends!

Lantern Dragon can have up to 5 seats as you put more parts in!

Lantern Dragon（Single seat): can be obtained from defeating the Great Nian Beast at a small chance.

Lantern Dragon（Double seat): can be obtained from combining two Lantern Dragon（Single seat）at tailor’s workbench.

Lantern Dragon（Triple seat): can be obtained from combining two Lantern Dragon（Double seat）at tailor’s workbench.

Lantern Dragon（Quadra seat): can be obtained from combining two Lantern Dragon（Triple seat）at tailor’s workbench.

Lantern Dragon（Penta seat): can be obtained from combining two Lantern Dragon（Quadra seat）at tailor’s workbench.





Old Lunar New Year Events Are Back!

Boss: Flame Demon

Spawn rate is 50% at the Death Lord Altar in PixARK map and 50% at the Burial Ground Altar in Skyward map.

Rewards: Gargoyle Skin (5% drop rate)





Lunar New Year Supply Drop

Supply Beacon will change its shape to a Chinese Lucky Bag, containing our Lunar New Year gift for explorers.

Rewards: Spring Festival dishes (restores Food and HP), Spring Festival Fireworks, New Year Goblin Trading Center, Red Packets.

Lunar New Year Reunion Party

Placing different Lunar New Year dishes on the table will grant different buffs to the player, along with new year greetings.



God of Wealth Hat

Players can obtain God of Wealth Hat at a small chance by defeating creatures that wearing it (Cosmetic for tamed creatures)



Nian Beasts are Back!

Nian Beasts will be spawning in Novice Grassland, Grassland, Dawn Island and Woodland.

Can only be defeated by the Firecrackers players crafted.

Rewards: Lunar New Year Dishes, Spring Festival Decors and blueprints, Red Packets.

Double Harvest Rates on Mining!

[h3]Optimization

Giganotosaurus will deal 10% more damage while receiving 50% less damage during the Beginner and Master mode of ARK Defending Challenge.

Chests will spawn closer during the ARK Defending Challenge.

Optimized some collision issues during the ARK Defending Challenge. Creatures will now less likely to be stuck.

Decreased the amount of material needed to craft Christmas structures.

Added Royal Knight Cape in Beginner mode.

Run into bugs? Help us squash them by reporting any bugs or issues here:

