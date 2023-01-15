Territory – Alpha 5.39 - More Fixes

Fixed
- Ambient audio transitions to ensure a smooth auditory experience
- Fixed issues with primitive bow not cancelling animation and audio when drawing/charge is cancelled by releasing secondary mouse input
- Wooden Arrow Impact sounds made more realistic for a piece of wood hitting different surface types
- Ammo counter HUD now shows how many arrows you have in your inventory when using the primitive bow
Changed
- Primitive Bow can now be continuously fired by holding down the draw arrow input (default is right mouse button) then clicking fire (default is left mouse button)
- Adjusted audio distance for impact sounds
- Moved the secondary equipment socket to where it used to be on the right hand side of the characters back.
- Changed all weapons and tools that need to be equipped can equip to both primary and secondary slots mainly because it’s too confusing if some weapons can only be equipped to specific slots
- Changed M4A4 and AI Assault rifle to much better firing sounds
- Improved lakes by adding some caustic lighting effects and a slow wave
Changed files in this update