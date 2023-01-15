 Skip to content

Void Scrappers update for 15 January 2023

Minor fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10326221 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Achievements and progress are now stored when quitting/restarting runs

Changed logic of icon movement to work consistently in varying frame rates

