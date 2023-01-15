[Chapter6-3 Rainbow tactical mythology implemented! / The balance may be a little unstable]

Sorry for the long wait. New stages have been implemented.

Some Legacy/Magic/Mystic gates can be acquired with 3-digit Sunstone, so if you are interested, please try them.

If you have just recently bought the Main package, you will be amazed at the number of gimmicks.

However, you will need at least 1,000 Sunstone, and preferably 2,000 Sunstone, to complete the game.

Once a month, Team-nexus has an "intensive work period" where we work all night for 7-10 days, 25-40 hours straight, several times a month to come up with a game plan.

Usually we have one or two intensive work periods per stage, but this time we had three intensive work periods for this stage, and the programmers worked for more than 20 days straight.

The ideas that were presented were boiled down in a good sense and resulted in an interesting system. However, after declaring that the system would be implemented in 48 hours, the implementation was delayed by more than 20 days, and although the theme became clear, there was a little instability in the balance.

We will do our best to prevent a recurrence of this problem, but as for delays, this will probably happen more often in the future. Sorry about that.

As mentioned later, one of the programmers' family members contracted the coronavirus, which threw the schedule off a bit and resulted in a somewhat incomplete implementation (the programmer is still working on the development of the game).

(The programmer also does test-playing in parallel with the development work, but this time it was mostly just programming.)

The BGM for the very hard stages from Chapter-6 onward is supposed to be new, but we were not able to complete that work in time this time, so the same BGM as in Chapter5-4 was used.

We are planning to have 5 or 6 new BGMs for Chapter-6 to Chapter-10, and they will be implemented little by little from February to June.

[About the system in Chapter 6-3]

We have tried to make the system intuitive to some extent, but our staff has been in a bit of a mess, and we have not been able to implement images in the game to explain the system.

Below is a brief explanation of the exclusive system of Chapter6-3.

〇There are 6 types of "Jobs" in this stage, and you can obtain a Pawn Job at the beginning of the game.

〇As you increase your level, your current "JobLV" will increase.

When this reaches a certain amount, you will gain powerful passive or active skills.

(Acquired skills can be activated even if you change your Job.)

〇In most locations, "Remaining Turn" will decrease each time you move around the floor.

The remaining turn will be increased when you get "Clock hand" placed on the map.

〇You can check your current progress by mouse-over the mini-map in the lower right corner of the game screen.

Starting 3 days later, for about 7 days, we will have a poll on Twitter and Discord regarding the enjoyment of the stages and a poll on the "Job" system.

If the "Job" system is well received, it will appear once every 3~7 stages, and if it is not well received, it will most likely not appear anymore.

Although the implementation of the game was imperfectly adjusted, we were able to implement the game's theme in a way that we are somewhat satisfied with.

Please let us know what you think of the game so that we can keep the good parts and eliminate or improve the bad parts.

[New tier "Sun" in Nexusmedal!]

The 7th tier, "Sun Nexusmedal", can be obtained on the Very hard stages from Chapter 6 onward.

(It is more difficult to get it.)

In addition, small modifications have been made to the Nexusroom in most of the stages.

[regarding bug fixes and QoL-related updates].

Sorry, I was very busy and did the work without keeping records, so I forgot what I did and how I did it.

For now, here is the history of the work that remains as data.

★Added some features to the config.

(I remember that I did not check the bugs properly, so there might be some bugs left. Sorry.)

★When battle skip is turned on, the total damage suffered is now also displayed above the purple.

★In the right side of Playable Games, the number of stages that can be selected is now indicated.

(This is to help new players notice the existence of Chapter-EX2 and Special.)

★Fixed the structure of the route when the player does not proceed to the Nexus stage of the Limit tactical lord.

One Eternal potion has been removed and additional recovery items such as Immortal potion can now be obtained.

★A sound effect is now played when the level up is enabled.

It can be turned off in the configuration.

★Legacy, which can only be acquired by using the Mystic Gate, is now available in ChapterEX2-3 Tactical Beach.

By using 50 Sunstone, the initial MP is increased by 5.

◇In MysticGate/Chapter-6 and later scores, there is a specification that "you get Sunstone for the medal you earn" as in PureNexus, but this was actually a bug and unintentional.

I thought about fixing it, but since Chapter-6 and after and MysticGate are treated as high difficulty stages, I thought there was no need to fix it, so I am treating this as a specification for now.

×After Chapter-6, Best score is a Pure nexus frame, but I was not able to add a Help tile explaining such a system. Sorry about that.

I will add it later.

×When using the pawn "Restart", the background music sometimes doubles. This can be corrected by returning to the stage selection screen once.

(The cause of the bug has not been identified and will be fixed later.)

[We will most likely not be able to update the game for the next week or so.]

A programmer's family member has been infected with Corona, and the programmer will not be able to work for 7-10 days due to having to make up the work for his family member and the accumulated fatigue.

(We are glad we were able to update the software before we got completely stuck.)

We will try to respond to critical bugs within 24 hours, but we can't be certain that we will be able to solve the problems caused by the infection of our own people, or that the programmers themselves will be infected.

Looking back, I have been getting less than 4 hours of sleep per 24 hours for the past 20 days since late December, and I am very tired, so please let me take a rest, including a break.

(Although the development of Chapter6-3 was more enjoyable than usual and an easier task than Chapter6-2. That was hell.)

What became clear to me through this work was that while concentrated work for 7~14 days is extremely efficient, if it continues for more than 15 days, the disadvantage of losing concentration due to fatigue becomes stronger.

After about 20 days of this work, my body was in good health to some extent, but my head was fatigued and I often felt a decline in my judgment.

(It is common for people to be late for tasks that they thought they could do, but this time the frequency of such delays was clearly higher.)

We don't always work this hard, and we do take breaks (although I think we work much longer than normal), but one thing we discovered was that prolonging the period of concentrated work too much can be inefficient.

Physically, I did not feel that I had reached my limit yet, but it seems that even though my body has become robust, my mind (or rather, my concentration) is still immature, and once I cross a certain threshold, I lose my ability to concentrate.

It had been a long time since I had worked this hard with an active will, and even the work I had completed with much effort was full of bugs and incomplete adjustments due to my poor judgment.

However, I think that even tiring and painful work is enjoyable if it leads to knowledge, which is also true of games.

In TacicalNexus, the first time you play a game without any knowledge of the stage structure is called a "blind run," and this time was, so to speak, a blind run in a long-term intensive work.

This time, in this Blind run, we found that going through the "long intensive work route" with a "physical build that can withstand long-term work" did not yield much reward.

So, in the next round (i.e., the next stage of development), I will try another build and route of attack.

I hope to establish a more appropriate working style, and even if it is not possible to update the game earlier, I will try to make a good product as long as it takes, and if it is not good, I will try to learn something from it.

[Future updates will likely be delayed.]

Please treat this as just an understanding of the sequence of events, as there is a high possibility of delays.

Around January 25: Add the ability to display commas in some numbers.

(There are many processing problems, and we anticipate problems such as numbers overflowing their frames or not being implemented for some numbers.)

End of January: Chapter 7-1 Ephemeral tactical epic is implemented.

The stage is about 20-25F, with a rather small number of enemies and a fairly small volume among the stages after Chapter-4.

Equipment that disappears after a certain number of moves and equipment that disappears after a certain number of battles appear.

The difficulty level of this stage is not that high, and I think it will be a "relaxation" stage for both players and developers.

Until Chapter 7-2 is released, Chapter 7-1 can be played temporarily if you have the DLC for Chapter-6.

(Team-Nexus has a very strong tendency to delay updates, so we will not sell any DLC after Chapter-6 until two stages have been created.)

End of February: Modification of Glitter tactical palace

Only the Oath of yellow placed in this stage will have a "maximum EXP increase of 300%".

Basically, Team-Nexus intentionally introduced a dynamic system in the hope that players who have played enough games will find it game-breaking.

However, the route using the Oath of yellow in this stage tended to raise the score to an extreme level, so we are sorry, but we have decided to nerf it.

(We will adjust the score balance, but there is a possibility that the Sunstone earned will probably be reduced a little.)

End of February: Implementation of Chapter 7-2

We are planning to implement a stage called "Quiet tactical lake" at this time, but we are wondering if we should move up the stage we are planning to implement in Chapter7-3 because there are many problems in the programming part of the stage.

(In that case, after Chapter7-2 is implemented and the DLC is sold, Chapter7-3 will be implemented 2~3 months later...so we are considering whether we should implement it first or later.)

[Chapter-7 Legacy trends and future concerns regarding game balance].

We are currently placing 6~10 Legacy/Magic/Mysticgate per stage, but we are thinking a bit about Chapter-7 because we are running out of Legacy/Magic material.

After Chapter-8, in addition to Mysticgate, Lastinflator item will be placed, and after Chapter-9, Magic with Orb effect will appear.

At present, it is highly likely that Chapter-7 will see the appearance of Legacy and Magic items that "enhance existing equipment," such as a Fire knife that multiplies its effectiveness by several times.

(If anything, the variety of Magic may increase considerably.

(If anything, Magic is easier than Legacy in terms of game balance adjustment, and it is easier to incorporate a variety of effects.)