The Escape: Together update for 15 January 2023

patch notes [1.4]

Share · View all patches · Build 10326156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ + ] Dropping item on the ground system added
[ + ] Added new ghost ambient sounds

[ ! ] Fixed flashlight dim (was not a feature)

[ ~ ] Moved additional flashlight to a more suitable spot
[ ~ ] Adjusted key spawn system

