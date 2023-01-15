patch notes [1.4]

[ + ] Dropping item on the ground system added
[ + ] Added new ghost ambient sounds
[ ! ] Fixed flashlight dim (was not a feature)
[ ~ ] Moved additional flashlight to a more suitable spot
[ ~ ] Adjusted key spawn system
Changed files in this update