Update 1/15/2023

Bug Fixes
Trying to break into the Wardens Keep now has more checks to see if Sven is already in your group
A crash that can happen when the player gets ensnared has been fixed
Game Balance Changes
Hashar now has rogue abilities
Changed files in this update