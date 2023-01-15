 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 15 January 2023

Update 1/15/2023

Update 1/15/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
Trying to break into the Wardens Keep now has more checks to see if Sven is already in your group
A crash that can happen when the player gets ensnared has been fixed

Game Balance Changes
Hashar now has rogue abilities

