Path 1.05 (Synergy)

Damp - Damage to the enemy is guaranteed to cause critical damage and reduces the duration of the effect by 2 seconds. -> Increases damage to the enemy by 100% and reduces the duration of the effect by 2 seconds. (This change was introduced quite some time ago, but I forgot to change the description).

Some effects gained synergy with others.

Oil: Freeze: Chance x1.5. Damp: Bonus damage +50%.

Damp: Freeze: Duration х1.5.

Stun: Damp: Bonus damage +100%.

Spikes: Revenge: Deals 30|60|100 damage. -> Revenge: Deals 100 damage.

Small Shield: Revenge: Knocks back the enemy by 2|4|6. Defence: +0.1. -> Revenge: Knocks back the enemy by 3|6. Defence: +0.1.

Fire Shield: Revenge: Applies Burn to all enemies around. Cooldown: 1 s. -> Burn: Chance +5%. Revenge: Applies Burn to all enemies around. Cooldown: 1 s.

Ice Shield: Revenge: Freeze Chance 50|75%. -> Freeze: Chance +1%.

Revenge: Freeze Chance 50|75%.

Hat: Cooldown: -3|6|10%. -> Cooldown: -5|10%.

Heavy Gloves: Size: +4|8|12%. Projectiles Speed: -10|20|30%. -> Size: +6|12%. Projectiles Speed: -15|30%.

Asceticism: For each empty Item Slots: Damage +4|8|12%. -> For each empty Item Slots: Damage +5|10|15%.

Amulet of the Lark: Day: Size and Damage +8|16|24%. -> Size and Damage +3|6|9%. Day: Bonus x3.

Cross Shield: Death: Revive with 20|40|60% health. Invincible for 3 sec. -> Death: Revive with 25|50% health. Invincible for 3 sec.

Fire Boots: Movement 1|0.75|0.5: Applies Burn to the nearest enemy. -> Speed: +1. Movement 1|0.5: Applies Burn to the nearest enemy.

Golden Boots: Movement 4|3|2: Create gold. -> Speed: +1. Movement 3|2: Create gold.

Gravity Ring: At the end of the time stop: Knocks back enemies in a small radius by 2|4|6. Timestop: Limit +2. -> At the end of the time stop: Knocks back enemies in a small radius by 3|6. Timestop: Limit +2.

Pegasus Wings: Rarity Level 4 -> 3.

Ribbon: Rarity Level 4 -> 3.

Red Ribbon: Rarity Level 4 -> 3.

Amulet of Darkness: Night: Reduces damage by 50%. -> Night: Reduces damage by 40%.

Masterpiece: Damage for synthesized abilities: +10|20|30%. -> Damage for synthesized abilities: +10|25|40%.

Banana Peel: Chance 6|12|18% to knockback an opponent twice as strong. -> Chance 8|16|24% to knockback an opponent twice as strong.

Magic Beetle: Enemies: +20|30|40%. Damage: +10|20|30%. -> Enemies: +10|20|30%. Damage: +10|20|30%.