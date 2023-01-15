0.81e Update

1.Add in game condition hint for unlbocked character talent
2.Give up support
Reconnecting feature
- Maintain such a very rare people use feautes spend a lot of effort of us(2x ~3x)
- It blocked our perofmance improvement plan & exectuion
- It should not take a major difference to current player's experience
3.Adjust Enlightenment: damage from 1.5% -> 2%, exp from 1.5% -> 2%
4.Adjust Wealth, every point damage bonus increased from 1.5% -> 2.5%
5.Adjust Water Fairy frozen enemey damage bonus, from 5% -> 10%
6.Adjust Kill, from 0.001% -> 0.002%
7.Anxiety now with extra
Increase damage bonus 1% for every level up
8.Remove Great damage punishment, now it can covert the sprite stones into damage(1%)
9.Stop add
Increase 2% damage per second once activated, reset after move
10.Closing add
Every (X) melee skill will give extra 50% crit damage
11.As the begining of our performance improve plan, imporved the game performance
For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here
