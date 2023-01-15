Patch 0.0.39a - 15th of January 2023

Change Log
Added Death Screen/Game Summary
Added Lifetime Statistics which can be viewed in menu -> View Progress
Enemy Encyclopedia now saves once unlocked
Equipment Encyclopedia now saves once unlocked
Discarding equipment now shows the +25 soul gain above the player
Landmarks now show up as question marks on the in-game map, until unlocked
- Once unlocked it will show up as its equipment-icon for subsequent runs
There is now a loading screen when entering play mode
Many sections of the UI now have a gray-ish background in order for button highlights to be clearly visible
Teleporting out of side-levels now correctly pans the camera, instead of slowly moving towards the player
Divine Kaleidoscope will no longer toggle your map off when interacted with in-world
On Gamepads, the South Button is now the interact/F-key button
Boss Health has been multiplied by 5
Big AoE abilities no longer spawn blood particle systems, which were the cause of some lag spikes
Bosses now have over-head texts
Enemy respawns should no longer be very CPU intensive
Souls are now gathered in your profile -> campaign and shown in the menu screen
Unlocking the in-game map, or either of the Encyclopedias, will now show a 3D object in the menu scene progress view
Enemies that spawn during slow-time no longer walk in-place
Menu goblin is no longer jogging in place
