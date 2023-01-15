Patch 0.0.39a - 15th of January 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10326082 · Last edited 15 January 2023 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Change Log

Added Death Screen/Game Summary

Added Lifetime Statistics which can be viewed in menu -> View Progress

Enemy Encyclopedia now saves once unlocked

Equipment Encyclopedia now saves once unlocked

Discarding equipment now shows the +25 soul gain above the player

Landmarks now show up as question marks on the in-game map, until unlocked

Once unlocked it will show up as its equipment-icon for subsequent runs

There is now a loading screen when entering play mode

Many sections of the UI now have a gray-ish background in order for button highlights to be clearly visible

Teleporting out of side-levels now correctly pans the camera, instead of slowly moving towards the player

Divine Kaleidoscope will no longer toggle your map off when interacted with in-world

On Gamepads, the South Button is now the interact/F-key button

Boss Health has been multiplied by 5

Big AoE abilities no longer spawn blood particle systems, which were the cause of some lag spikes

Bosses now have over-head texts

Enemy respawns should no longer be very CPU intensive

Souls are now gathered in your profile -> campaign and shown in the menu screen

Unlocking the in-game map, or either of the Encyclopedias, will now show a 3D object in the menu scene progress view

Enemies that spawn during slow-time no longer walk in-place

Menu goblin is no longer jogging in place