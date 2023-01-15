 Skip to content

SHIPS AT WAR update for 15 January 2023

Patch V0.1.028 - New players were unable to play

Patch V0.1.028

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a massive issue where new players were unable to even play the game.
They were stuck in a buggy faction-selection screen.

Changed files in this update

SHIPS AT WAR Content Depot 1557421
  • Loading history…
