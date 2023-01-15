This patch fixes a massive issue where new players were unable to even play the game.
They were stuck in a buggy faction-selection screen.
SHIPS AT WAR update for 15 January 2023
Patch V0.1.028 - New players were unable to play
Patchnotes
SHIPS AT WAR Content Depot 1557421
