0.0.2.6 Update description

Share · View all patches · Build 10326069 · Last edited 15 January 2023 – 12:32:24 UTC by Wendy

Update content:

Fix the bug of key mapping

Fix some errors on the map

Repair the tutorial level. Physical simulation is not enabled when picking items

Extend the disappearance time of discarded items

Modify the screen setting menu experience, and the game restart prompt will not pop up

The zombie physics is open. The zombie can open the physics door

Optimized the physical performance of fallen trees

Add 1440X900 resolution option

Reduce the negative effects of malaria

Increase the generation rate of the prop pot

The new well can wash the body and drink water

Perfect localization language

In the screen setting, you can set whether the temperature should be displayed in Celsius

Reduce the production materials required by the processing table

Optimize data storage