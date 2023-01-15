0.0.2.6 Update description

Update content:
Fix the bug of key mapping
Fix some errors on the map
Repair the tutorial level. Physical simulation is not enabled when picking items
Extend the disappearance time of discarded items
Modify the screen setting menu experience, and the game restart prompt will not pop up
The zombie physics is open. The zombie can open the physics door
Optimized the physical performance of fallen trees
Add 1440X900 resolution option
Reduce the negative effects of malaria
Increase the generation rate of the prop pot
The new well can wash the body and drink water
Perfect localization language
In the screen setting, you can set whether the temperature should be displayed in Celsius
Reduce the production materials required by the processing table
Optimize data storage
