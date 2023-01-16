1.38 Update Notes

Minor update : mostly fixes and quality of life improvements in editor.
For some new stuff to fly, everyone should check the amazing map by Method !
New (Editor)
- Search box in track objects list
- New option in contextual menu to select ALL same objects, even if not in view
- Added possibility to delete user 3D objects from the sim. In the track editor, simply right-click on the 3D object tile to show the contextual menu. It is intended for users iterating on 3d object import (if e.g the scale is wrong and you re-import).
For objects downloaded from the workshop, unsubscribing the tracks or scenes using it will unsubscribe (and then delete) the 3d objects too, if they are not used in another track.
Improvements
- Improved performance for tracks and sceneries with custom 3d objects
- Improved .obj textures import, now a bit more robust. In case of doubt, simply put your textures files (.png, .jpeg) in the same folder as the .obj file before importing in AiDroneSim.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug occurring while importing some .fbx meshes
- Fixed an issue with PS5 controllers.
- Fixed some other minor issues.
