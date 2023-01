Share · View all patches · Build 10326003 · Last edited 15 January 2023 – 12:06:15 UTC by Wendy

January 15, 2023 game updates:

Added "Druid" character, a little attack power and increased food limit.





I originally planned to update the pictures of some teammates, but because of unexpected events, I changed to add characters.

Next update plan:

Some teammate pictures are updated.