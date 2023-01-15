1.9.7.3 Official and beta updates

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same
If there is a file lock prompted when updating, exit the program first, and then open Task Manager to end the SystemTrayico process.
If the desktop icon is not displayed after enabling pre-stage scheduling, you can right-click on the desktop-view-display desktop icon to enable display desktop icon
Changelog
- Fix the myfinder stuck problem caused by myfinder temperature rendering in the previous version
- Added the myfinder tray icon failure detection function to prevent the tray icon from remaining after individual programs exit
- Fix the problem that the system's own hidden prompts cannot be hidden when only opening myfinder
- Fix the problem that after the window is minimized to the dock, it cannot be displayed in front of the stage when the window is minimized
- The window group expansion function is added to the pre-stage scheduling. The right mouse button on the window icon can expand the combined window group icon, and a single window can be activated. At the same time, the file drag function is added, and the file can be dragged and dropped into the front-stage scheduling window group to activate the corresponding window to complete the file. Drag and drop (the function of dragging and dropping files needs to be started in non-administrator mode, and cannot be an administrator account)
- Preferences add pre-stage scheduling settings, you can choose to display and hide desktop icons, you can adjust the size, spacing and number of front-stage scheduling window icons, you can save the configuration after enabling pre-stage scheduling in preferences, and you can directly restart the program next time Enable the pre-stage scheduling function
In the case of multiple screens, there should be many problems with pre-stage scheduling, please enable it as appropriate.
Stage manager known issues
- The problem that the full-screen game window cannot be activated after the front-end scheduling is turned on
Stage manager has not yet completed the function, and also a feature that will be updated in a later version
- The combined window in the window list can be expanded, selected, dragged or activated as you want
- Add settings related to pre-desk scheduling in preferences; Can be displayed on all screens or on a single screen; Add keyboard hotkeys to quickly turn on and off; The window list is displayed to the left or right; Adding exclusions to an app will not be scaled to the background by the pre-stage scheduling, etc
Changed files in this update