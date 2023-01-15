1.9.7.3 Official and beta updates

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same

If there is a file lock prompted when updating, exit the program first, and then open Task Manager to end the SystemTrayico process.

If the desktop icon is not displayed after enabling pre-stage scheduling, you can right-click on the desktop-view-display desktop icon to enable display desktop icon



Changelog

Fix the myfinder stuck problem caused by myfinder temperature rendering in the previous version

Added the myfinder tray icon failure detection function to prevent the tray icon from remaining after individual programs exit

Fix the problem that the system's own hidden prompts cannot be hidden when only opening myfinder

Fix the problem that after the window is minimized to the dock, it cannot be displayed in front of the stage when the window is minimized

The window group expansion function is added to the pre-stage scheduling. The right mouse button on the window icon can expand the combined window group icon, and a single window can be activated. At the same time, the file drag function is added, and the file can be dragged and dropped into the front-stage scheduling window group to activate the corresponding window to complete the file. Drag and drop (the function of dragging and dropping files needs to be started in non-administrator mode, and cannot be an administrator account)



Preferences add pre-stage scheduling settings, you can choose to display and hide desktop icons, you can adjust the size, spacing and number of front-stage scheduling window icons, you can save the configuration after enabling pre-stage scheduling in preferences, and you can directly restart the program next time Enable the pre-stage scheduling function



In the case of multiple screens, there should be many problems with pre-stage scheduling, please enable it as appropriate.

Stage manager known issues

The problem that the full-screen game window cannot be activated after the front-end scheduling is turned on

Stage manager has not yet completed the function, and also a feature that will be updated in a later version