English
############Content#################
[Lost in the Sand]Added Karaduman's dialog when he went back to the teahouse after the story in the Grand Library.
[Lost in the Sand]You can now ask Karaduman about the hostilty between the Templars and the Illuminati.
[Lost in the Sand]If you previously decide to investigate the encrypted book alone. You now also have the option to ally with the Templars.
[Abandoned House]The rooms in the Abandoned House may now have random encounters.
[Abandoned House]You may find some rats in the room.
[Abandoned House]You may find a bandit in the room.
[Abandoned House]You may find the room is empty.
###########DEBUG####################
[Abandoned House]Fixed the Abandoned House was using a wrong battle background image.
简体中文
############Content#################
【迷失于沙粒中】加入了卡拉杜曼从图书馆回到茶馆之后的对话内容。
【迷失于沙粒中】你现在可以询问他关于圣殿骑士与光照派敌对的原因。
【迷失于沙粒中】如果此前你决定单独调查加密的书籍，你可以随时和他对话并改为和圣殿骑士合作。
【废弃的房屋】废弃的房屋中的房间现在可能有随机的遭遇。
【废弃的房屋】你可能在里面发现一些老鼠。
【废弃的房屋】你可能会在里面发现强盗。
【废弃的房屋】你可能发现里面什么都没有。
###########DEBUG####################
【废弃的房屋】修复了废弃的房屋使用了不正确的战斗背景图的问题。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 15 January 2023
Update, Version 20230115
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update