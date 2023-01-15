 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 15 January 2023

Update, Version 20230115

English
[Lost in the Sand]Added Karaduman's dialog when he went back to the teahouse after the story in the Grand Library.
[Lost in the Sand]You can now ask Karaduman about the hostilty between the Templars and the Illuminati.
[Lost in the Sand]If you previously decide to investigate the encrypted book alone. You now also have the option to ally with the Templars.
[Abandoned House]The rooms in the Abandoned House may now have random encounters.
[Abandoned House]You may find some rats in the room.
[Abandoned House]You may find a bandit in the room.
[Abandoned House]You may find the room is empty.
[Abandoned House]Fixed the Abandoned House was using a wrong battle background image.
简体中文
【迷失于沙粒中】加入了卡拉杜曼从图书馆回到茶馆之后的对话内容。
【迷失于沙粒中】你现在可以询问他关于圣殿骑士与光照派敌对的原因。
【迷失于沙粒中】如果此前你决定单独调查加密的书籍，你可以随时和他对话并改为和圣殿骑士合作。
【废弃的房屋】废弃的房屋中的房间现在可能有随机的遭遇。
【废弃的房屋】你可能在里面发现一些老鼠。
【废弃的房屋】你可能会在里面发现强盗。
【废弃的房屋】你可能发现里面什么都没有。
【废弃的房屋】修复了废弃的房屋使用了不正确的战斗背景图的问题。

