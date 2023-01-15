- Fixed a problem with the story screen that was causing the game to freeze before level 2 (using German language)
- Added a scrollbar to the options screen (i'm planning to add new options, so i needed more space :))
EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 15 January 2023
A couple of issues
