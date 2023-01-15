 Skip to content

EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 15 January 2023

A couple of issues

Build 10325893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a problem with the story screen that was causing the game to freeze before level 2 (using German language)
  • Added a scrollbar to the options screen (i'm planning to add new options, so i needed more space :))

